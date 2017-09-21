Fergie isn't letting her recent breakup phunk with her heart or new music.
As the singer celebrates the release of her latest solo album Double Dutchess, the lead singer of Black Eyed Peas is remaining in good spirits.
"I'm doing great. Things right now are just finally being released—a lot of things," she explained to E! News at the iPic Theaters in New York City. "And it feels really good to just exhale, release it all into the world with love and keep it moving."
Lucky guests at Thursday's event watched the premiere of her first visual album, Double Dutchess: Seeing Double. According to the singer, the inspiration behind the project included "life experiences" and "exploring different themes."
"Feelings are feelings. They have to come out somewhere," she explained to us. "I'm a firm believer in that and writing is a really healthy way for you to express your feelings and that's how I've always done it."
John Nacion Imaging/startraksphoto.com
When fans pick up Fergie's new projects available Friday, they'll be able to hear collaborations with Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and YG. In addition, her four-year-old son Axl Jack is also featured on a track titled "Enchanté (Carine)."
"It's so cute. Just as a mom, when your kid starts singing one of your songs and sings it in French, it's just one of those mommy moments where you had to put the phone to the side on silent to record and play a game and get him to sing it again and I had to put him on. It was so cute," she shared with us. "I had mommy pride."
She continued, "I'd never get him to do something he didn't want to do. He's always singing random songs around the house so it's just naturally part of him as well as playing five superheroes a day."
While the singer recently faced front-page headlines for her separation with Josh Duhamel, Fergie has nothing but good things to say about the Transformers star. In fact, the Grammy winner recently shared how great of a father he is.
"He's been amazing. He's been wonderful," she told E! News' Jason Kennedy. "It's just been a natural experience with Axl. I'm just fascinated by his mind."