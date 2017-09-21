What a GOOD BOY.

Will Stoltenberg had posted on Reddit this week a before and after photo of his new rescue puppy Clefford, a pit bull mix who had recently undergone surgery to fix a cleft palate. The procedure was done at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston.

"Clefford was in the shelter for at least three months," Stoltenberg told E! News exclusively. "I was drawn to him because I wanted to be able to help him overcome his 'disability.' I wanted to show him that the world is filled with fun and possibility. To be able to be the person that provides a great life to such a special pup was important to me."

"The surgery happened before I was able to adopt him but the little guy needed it," he said. "As I understand it, he could have had major infections. His cleft palate went all the way into his nasal passages. He could have gotten an infection in his lungs. Frankly he was lucky to survive puppyhood as the cleft can cause problems in nursing."