Fuller House season three is just the beginning—at least if series stars Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin have their way.
"I'm so happy we're hitting season three. I'd like to do season four, five, six, seven, eight. I mean, we did eight seasons before, let's do eight seasons again," Barber told E! News.
"Thirty years of friendship—it's pretty amazing. They're like my real sisters, you know? It was magical casting by Jeff Franklin to put us together and the fact that we all love each other so much, have loved each other for 30 years and to get to do this all over again, it's really a dream come true," Cameron Bure said.
And yes, it is hard to believe Fuller House, the sequel series to Full House, is already on season three. The show is a continuation of the characters Sweetin, Cameron Bure and Barber played on the original show and features guest appearances by original cast members Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier.
"All of us, the entire original cast has been there…we've been there all for each other. We've gone through our struggles and our triumphs, whether that's publicly or privately, we're always very close, like family," Barber said.
They're three seasons in and don't want to stop. "Maybe there'll be a Fullest House," Cameron Bure said.
"My goal, honestly, is that we're going to be the next Golden Girls. That's what we want. The three of us, add Lori Loughlin in a bunch, it'll be four of us in the house—the next generation of The Golden Girls," Cameron Bure said.
Fuller House season three premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.