Karrueche Tran on Her Restraining Order Against Chris Brown: "I Needed to Protect My Safety"

Karrueche Tran's relationship with Chris Brown was a public and tumultuous one.

The actress started dating the singer around 2011, about two years after he assaulted his former girlfriend Rihanna. While making a guest appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Tran recalled the first time she met Brown. 

"I met Chris, actually, on a styling job. I was a personal assistant to a stylist. That was the direction I was going in my career," she to Wendy Williams. "I was on this job. We met. You know, he did his whole charming thing. The base of our relationship started as us just being friends. It was work related. I didn't have sex with him, anything like that. Then, you know, I got into my emotions and I fell in love with him."

The two had an on-again-off-again relationship (Brown and Rihanna dated again in 2013 before breaking up later that year); however, Tran and Brown called it quits in 2014. Tran then filed a temporary restraining order against Brown in February 2017, which she was granted. She was also granted a permanent restraining order this past June.

"It came to a point where I felt like I needed to protect my safety," Tran told Williams.

Karrueche Tran Gets Permanent Restraining Order

Williams asked Tran if Brown ever contacted her by throwing rocks at her window or by ringing her doorbell.

"That did happen before," she said, "but we're not going to go into detail about that." 

When Williams asked the actress if she had ever been abused, Tran responded with "Huh?"

However, it seems like Tran and Brown are, indeed, no longer in contact.

"It's so interesting. We have not recently in the past few months or whatever, we haven't cross paths," she later told the host.

Tran said she is single and taking some time to focus on her career. She currently appears on the show Claws

"I'm so into myself right now," she told Williams. "I'm trying to self-invest with, you know, Claws and everything, I just want to keep that momentum going and just protect me and make sure I am on the right path."

Watch the video for the full interview.

