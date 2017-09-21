How to Get Rid of Acne—a Celebrity Aesthetician Weighs in

Everyone struggles with acne.

Whether you experience severe breakouts or a pimple or two when you're stressed, those little bumps can certainly put a damper on your day. So, what do you do? Do you pop it and leave a scar that you'll have to cover up for weeks? Hopefully not. Do you conceal it with makeup and pray it will go away? Probably so. Are you prepared with the right acne solution? It really isn't easy to get rid of those blemishes.

If you're Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba, Emmy Rossum or Kelly Rowland(all of which have beautiful skin), your solution is a person: aesthetician Shani Darden. The Los Angeles-based skin-care expert has long list of celebrities that seek her help with acne, rosacea, sun damage and aging. With these very personal skin issues, she tailors her recommendations to fit each individual patient.