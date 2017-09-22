30 Surprising Facts You Might Not Know About Full House

Oh Mylanta, Full House is 30!

And how rude would it be for us not to recognize the iconic series on its 30th birthday?! That's right, Full House debuted September 22, 1987, introducing viewers to one of America's most beloved families, the Tanners.

Thanks to its spinoff series, Netflix's Fuller House (with season three premiering today as the ultimate anniversary gift), fans have been able to stay connected to DJ, Stephanie and most of the family members, but we're guessing there's probably some facts about the original series, which ran from 1987-1995, you either forget or never even knew...like Uncle Jesse's original name or which star had their first kiss on the show.

Press play on the video above to find out some of the juiciest facts about Full House and check out more below: