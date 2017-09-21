It's Robert Pattinson like you've never seen him before!

The 31-year-old actor is on two covers for Wonderland's Autumn Issue, one of which he wears a pink wig. Inside the magazine, Pattinson, who also guest edits the issue, talks to best-selling author of Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari about what he wanted the theme of the issue to be.

See what the actor had to say about the edition of the magazine, see more of Pattinson's pics, all dressed in Dior, as well as the other cover of the magazine below!