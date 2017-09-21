Scandinavian Home Décor: How to Pull of the Hot New HGTV Trend

  Share
Branded: Scandinavian Home Decor

If you've tuned into HGTV lately, or simply just scrolled through your Instagram feed, you might have noticed the Scandinavian home décor trend making waves.

If the Nordic decorating style doesn't sound familiar, it will certainly look familiar to you. Think of it as minimalist, but with a cozy twist. So instead of stark white walls and barely-there décor, swap in milky white walls and tons of natural textures like soft linen, cotton, sheepskin, chunky knits and reclaimed wood. The idea is to create an uncluttered space that becomes your own personal sanctuary.

Sounds appealing, we know. And it's actually pretty easy to achieve.

Here's how you get it. 

Duvet Cover Set

Parachute Heathered Stripe Duvet Cover Set, $249 - $269

Armchair

Langley Street Coral Springs Armchair, $164

Cowhide Rug

Aydin Hides Natural Cowhide Rug, $1,800

Cashmere Throw

Parachute Striped Cashmere Throw, $329

Pet Feeder

Joss & Main Hernandez Double Bowl Elevated Feeder, $59

Grapic Art

East Urban Home Floral Scandinavian Framed Graphic Art, $36

Throw Pillow

Eightmood Rustic Scandinavian Zaragoza Cotton Throw Pillow, $70

TV Stand

Joss & Main Glastenbury Wood 71" TV Stand, $255

Coat Rack

Joss & Main Solomon Modern Youth Coat Rack, $49

Reclaimed Stool

Joss & Main Hollis Reclaimed Teak Stool, $124

Bookcase

84 43" Accent Shelves Bookcase, $126

Swivel Lounge Chair

Overman Swivel Lounge Chair Scandinavian Modern, Circa 1970, $450

Coffee Service

Just Andersen Coffee Service, $954

Throw Pillow

Eightmood Rustic Scandinavian Marisa Cotton Throw Pillow, $81

Minimalist Chandelier

Orren Ellis Beverlee Scandinavian 1-Light LED Drum Chandelier, $2,496

Wallpaper

Brayden Studio Ladwig Scandinavian 33' x 20.5" Block Tulip Floral Wallpaper Roll, $2/sq. ft.

Table Lamp

Langley Street Aida Table Lamp, $123

Dining Chair

Jensen Upholstered Dining Chair, $213

Candy Bowl

Dansk Classic Fjord Fruit/Candy Bowl, $52

Patterned Rug

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Olga Gray Area Rug, $21

Home sweet home!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

