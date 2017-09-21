It's over between Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan and their split appears to be ugly.

The Hills star on Monday sought a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her husband and on Wednesday filed for divorce, court records show. The two have been married for 10 months and share a 1-year-old daughter, Kirra Max.

"Audrina's number one priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," Patridge's rep told E! News in a statement on Thursday.

A hearing has been scheduled for October.