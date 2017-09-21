Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Sex, Beauty and Inspiration in Vogue's 73 Questions Video

Afternoon delight?

Tracee Ellis Ross got super candid and rather naughty while answering 73 questions for Vogue inside her Los Angeles home.

When asked what is her favorite time of day, the Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated Black-ish star replied, "Between 3 and 6:30 p.m. Everything good should happen during that time—favorite time to nap, favorite time to take a bath, favorite time to have a cocktail, favorite time to have sex."

Such treats are definitely well-deserved when you have to wake up at 4 a.m., as Tracee often does.

And speaking of sex, when asked with whom she would like to do a love scene, Tracee proposed a threesome with Rihanna and late Hollywood heartthrob James Dean.

Throughout the interview, one of the most natural and delightful ever seen on Vogue's 73 Questions segments, Tracee also got incredibly earnest.

When asked what she would like to be remembered for, she said, "Inspiring people to feel comfortable in their skin."

"Beauty is about how you feel, it's about having desire and having choice and beauty is about you," she said.

Her brother Evan Ross and wife Ashlee Simpson Ross make a cameo in the video.

"Tracee, I've got a question," he said, joking, "Who's your favorite sibling?"

