In the same Nicki Minaj-signed bullet—though this one is chrome pink instead of matte like The Pinkpint—lives Nicki's Nude ($17.50), a deeper, richer coral-pink. The shade feels more mature, but as wear continues, it fades into a neutral peachy tone that looks natural and fresh. The strange thing is that it's actually more neutral than Nicki's bubblegum-pink counterpart, but the latter looks more universally flattering.

Although still vibrant, the products represent a toned-down side of Nicki we may never see. Is this collab worth a try? Yes—not entirely because the singer custom-designed them, but because Mac has perfected a creamy lipstick formula that lasts. The colors just give you options. If neither of Nicki's lipsticks complement your skin tone, there's 24 additional nude lipstick and lipgloss hues offered in the collection. The only downside? It could use deeper shades. According to an E! editor with dark skin, Easy Babe, Age/Sex/Location and MMMM are nice, but if you're looking for a neutral hue darker than your complexion, you may have to test-drive a few other brands. Nicki is all about experimenting, after all.