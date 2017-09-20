Puerto Rico is currently facing its most powerful storm in almost a century, and unfortunately for Melissa Joan Hart, that meant she had to cancel an upcoming vacation.

The actress lamented over Hurricane Maria in a since-deleted Instagram post, which sparked backlash from users who thought her remark was insensitive to those living in the region and dealing with the storm firsthand.

"And just like that, our family vacation is canceled," Hart captioned a screenshot of a weather report indicating that Hurricane Maria had made landfall on the Caribbean island of the Dominica. "Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year."

While some of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star's followers expressed feeling sorry for the getaway's sudden cancellation, others clearly felt otherwise.