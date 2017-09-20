Jackson Lee/Splash News, Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Mariah Carey and Britney Spears had fans yelling "Baby, One More Time," when the two pop stars posed for a photo together, shared on Spears' Twitter.
The two stars, who headline their own residencies in Las Vegas, ran into each other at a mutual friends' dinner party and had a "great time" together.
While some may assume the ladies would stick to the group of pals they arrived to the gathering with, Brit and Mariah couldn't help but break bread over a presumably great conversation. Nowadays, it's hard to find a pair of pop music divas without an alleged feud, but let's be honest, these two songstresses are huge fans of each other.
You never know who you?re going to meet at dinner parties!! ?? Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade! ???? pic.twitter.com/jFR4pzwmwZ— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 20, 2017
Mariah once told Andy Cohen on a now-infamous interview on Watch What Happens Live! that she loves Britney, especially after the "Toxic" singer revealed she paints nude while listening to Carey's tunes.
Fans were quick to go wild about the stars meeting and immediately wanted to know all the details about how the famous artists came to be at the same party, particularly since Spears captioned the tweet, "You never know who you're going to meet at dinner parties."
With little information, people were left to speculate about who the mysterious "Cade" was that brought together these two stars and where this star studded dinner was held. Perhaps this miracle maker "Cade" is Spears' friend and publicist Cade Johnson?
Either way, we would also like to thank Cade and the Gods above for bringing us this historic moment in pop history!
Perhaps a Mariah-Britney collab is now in the works? Only time will tell.