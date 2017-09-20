Mariah Carey and Britney Spears had fans yelling "Baby, One More Time," when the two pop stars posed for a photo together, shared on Spears' Twitter.

The two stars, who headline their own residencies in Las Vegas, ran into each other at a mutual friends' dinner party and had a "great time" together.

While some may assume the ladies would stick to the group of pals they arrived to the gathering with, Brit and Mariah couldn't help but break bread over a presumably great conversation. Nowadays, it's hard to find a pair of pop music divas without an alleged feud, but let's be honest, these two songstresses are huge fans of each other.