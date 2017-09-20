Demi Lovato Doesn't "Owe Anybody" an Explanation of Her Sexuality

Demi Lovato won't label herself for the sake of a headline.

The 25-year-old just took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell everyone once and for all that she doesn't "owe anybody" an explanation about her sexuality. Lovato was on social media and saw a tweet she did not agree with.

"I love Demi Lovato, but her reason for refusing to talk about her sexuality is total bulls--t," the tweet read with an accompanying article explaining why.

In response to the tweet, Lovato replied, "Expectant and rude. Watch my documentary and chill out."