Demi Lovato Doesn't "Owe Anybody" an Explanation of Her Sexuality

Demi Lovato won't label herself for the sake of a headline.
The 25-year-old just took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell everyone once and for all that she doesn't "owe anybody" an explanation about her sexuality. Lovato was on social media and saw a tweet she did not agree with.
"I love Demi Lovato, but her reason for refusing to talk about her sexuality is total bulls--t," the tweet read with an accompanying article explaining why.
In response to the tweet, Lovato replied, "Expectant and rude. Watch my documentary and chill out."
Lovato followed up with a second tweet, "Just because I'm refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in."
She then ended with, "If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don't owe anybody anything."
During a recent interview with Pride Source, Lovato discussed why she doesn't talk openly about her sexuality.
"I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is," Lovato said. "I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite."
Lovato again mentions to watch her documentary, in which she says she answers "a lot of questions."
When asked if the questions she answers are about her sexuality, Lovato replied, "Yeah, some about that. Because if ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms."
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated will premiere on YouTube on Oct. 12.