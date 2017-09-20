Kaia Gerber is your run of the mill teenager. Like any other girl, she eats burgers in bed, acts silly and has difficulty walking in heels. She just does all this between runway shows.
While the last few weeks have been a roller coaster of events for the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, the young teen is taking it all in stride. After turning 16, taking (and passing) her driver's test and then walking in her first New York Fashion week show, Kaia is in good spirits and ready for more.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
The up and coming model took Vogue and director Bardia Zeinali behind the scenes of her first New York Fashion Week and even gave them a peek into her new life as a high fashion model. The footage shows Kaia as who really she is underneath all the makeup and off the runway—that is, ridiculously funny and down to earth.
In between photo shoots and fashion shows, the teen talked about walking in heels—she says, "it's so hard"—and how she would be "bummed out" if she hadn't passed her driver's test. She even got to show off her funny side while posing for cameras, sarcastically musing over the noise of the city below, "New York is not the most quiet city is it?"
This model is hardly fazed by the noise and attention as it isn't her first rodeo—or should we say runway? Kaia has been the face of campaigns for the likes of Marc Jacobs and even Hudson Jeans.
Most recently, the teen made her hotly anticipated debut at NYFW with Raf Simon's Calvin Klein fashion show before strutting her stuff in other shows like Fenty by Rihanna The fame clearly hasn't changed her though, as she still stops to pet dogs on the street and waves hello to passersby.
After her time in New York, the highly chased after model jetted off to England for London's fashion week, before heading to the fashion capital of Milan.
We can't wait to see more of Kaia!