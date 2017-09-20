The Internet Is Celebrating the Dad Bod With the Dadbag Fanny Pack

It's the gift that keeps giving!

Are you dying for your skinny/well-toned/just-too-physically-fit man to have some extra love to hold on to? Are you the man who has everything except for the highly coveted "Dad Bod" that the people of the Internet can't stop talking about? Well then the ultra-hip Dadbag may be for you.

A simple addition of the faux-tummy fanny pack to a simple outfit can transform any super skinny hipster to a dad of epic (body) proportions.

Whether you are storing tall boys, need a place to put your over-sized headphones or you are just trying to spice a simple outfit up with a cool accessory, the Dadbag can do it all.

And even if you already have a dad bod, you can attach your adjustable Dadbag fanny pack on top of your pre-existing dad bod and now instead of just having a belly full of jelly, you can also have a belly full of treasures!

This item has all the makings of being a sure-fire hit next festival season. Get ready Coachella 2018, the Dadbag is coming for ya!