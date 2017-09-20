Here's Why Fergie and Josh Duhamel Went Public With Their Split

Breakups are never easy, especially when the couple is in the public eye.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel recently announced their decision to separate after eight years of marriage, and the singer opened up to People about their reasoning behind going public.

"Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions," she told the magazine in regards to promoting her new album Double Dutchess while seeing media coverage about her personal life.

"We're great friends, we love each other so much," she continued, "and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time, so we just decided to do it."