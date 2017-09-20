On the whole, Sunday's 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were pretty fantastic.

Incredible shows were honored, most awards were incredibly deserved, and most of the speeches were suitably incredible themselves.

However, a couple of minutes (1 minute and 57 seconds, to be exact) into his gorgeous acceptance speech after winning best actor in a drama for his role on This Is Us, Sterling K. Brown was played off. And he wasn't just played off—the music got louder, his microphone cut cut, and the lights went down, despite the fact that he was still talking.

This would be understandable in terms of keeping the show on time (it actually ended when it was supposed to, for once) if Nicole Kidman hadn't been given nearly three minutes (two minutes and 45 seconds, to be exact) for her speech a few minutes before.