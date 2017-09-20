How to Recreate Selena Gomez's Bold Lips

ESC: E!ssentials, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's pop of color makes an impact.

Paired with nude-toned makeup, her apple red pout is perfect for fall. It stands out against the dark and muted hues of the season. Plus, it looks best when everything else is toned down (read: less is more). Whether you love lipstick or prefer lip balm, for a quick impactful look, colorful lips with radiant skin, nude shadow and wispy lashes are a great go-to. 

While applying lip color may not take much time, let's be honest: wearing lipstick can take a lot of effort. It gets on your teeth. It bleeds off of your lips. You may have to reapply it multiple times. It can just be downright annoying. We get it. Thankfully, we have a few lip hacks that will help you avoid these issues, so you can rock the look with ease.

Want to know how to make your lipstick last? Check out our E!ssentials tutorial below! 

ESC: E!ssentials, Selena Gomez Red Lip

Apply Primer

For a long-lasting pout, apply a coat of lip primer to the top and bottom lip.

Too Faced Lip Insurance Lip Primer, $20

ESC: E!ssentials, Selena Gomez Red Lip

Line Your Lips

Select a bold lip color and matching lip pencil. Then, line your lips. This will prevent bleeding and feathering of the lip color and prolong its wear.

Kat Von D Everlasting Lip Liner in Rosary, $18

ESC: E!ssentials, Selena Gomez Red Lip

Apply a First Coat of Lipstick

Apply the first coat of your bold lip color.

Giorgio Armani Beauty Ecstasy Shine in Play, $38

ESC: E!ssentials, Selena Gomez Red Lip

Blot Your Lips

Using blotting paper, blot your lips to smooth out the product.

Boscia Black Charcoal Blotting Linens, $10

ESC: E!ssentials, Selena Gomez Red Lip

Apply a Second Coat

Using the same lipstick, apply a light second coat.

ESC: E!ssentials, Selena Gomez Red Lip

Final Look!

ESC: E!ssentials, Selena Gomez Red Lip

Remove Lipstick

Use makeup remover to remove the lip color.

Urban Decay Meltdown Makeup Remover Lip Oil Stick, Now $15.30

