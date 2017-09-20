Dancing does a body good!

It's no secret that Nikki Bella has one hot body, and her new stint competing on Dancing With the Stars is already helping her sculpt and harden her already fine physique.

"I've already lost five pounds!" the Total Bellas star revealed to E! News. "I'm like, ‘I need to keep this off!' I kinda wanna lose five more but actually keep the butt really big."

The WWE star says she's eating "more carbs than ever, which is crazy!" "Not only are we training a lot but you're like flexing the whole time I feel like when you're dancing," Nikki says. "It's like a really weird burn."