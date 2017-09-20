Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images
What's it like to cook for Hollywood's rich and famous? Celebrity chef Kate McAloon has an idea.
In an interview with news.com.au, McAloon, 59, dished on what was it like to cook for former celebrity couples—including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom and Courteney Cox and David Arquette.
Starting off with Paltrow and Martin, McAloon said she started working for the actress and Coldplay band member around the time Paltrow was filming Iron Man with Robert Downey Jr. The couple announced that they were separating (or "conscious uncoupling," as they called it) in 2014; however the divorce wasn't finalized until 2016.
Apparently, the Goop leader and her ex had very lean diets.
"I had a brief from their assistants ... they eat nothing," she told news.com.au. "They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables."
"When I got there, I was trying to stick to the brief," she continued. "And I realized as I started adding more ingredients in, they said, ‘Your food is getting better.' That's what happens when you eat more than grass."
Paltrow and Martin still co-parent their two kids Apple Martin and Moses Martin.
McAloon also worked for Kerr while she was still in a relationship with Pirates of the Caribbean actor Bloom—Kerr has since married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. It should come as no surprise that the supermodel and her ex had a healthy diet.
"[Miranda and Orlando] both love my curries, light chicken or vegetarian curries with coconut, as well as quinoa, salmon and vegetables," McAloon told the news outlet. "I do a chicken salad with a lot of fresh herbs and chia puddings for breakfast."
Kerr and Bloom divorced in 2013 but share a son named Flynn.
But those aren't the only former celebrity couples McAloon used to cook for. According to news.com.au, McAloon also served as personal chef to Cox and her former husband Arquette for four years—she had been recommended to them by Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman and Will and Grace's Megan Mullally.
It seems like Cox and Arquette, who finalized their divorce in 2013, loved hosting people in their home.
"They used to have lots of people over every Sunday. Sometimes it could be 15 people, sometimes it was 50," McAloon told news.com.au. "Whatever the number, she always lobbed it at me and I said ‘No problems'."
For the most part, these parties seemed to go off without a hitch.
"There was the one time I grabbed the olive oil instead of the tequila to put in Courtney's margaritas," she told the news outlet, "but otherwise things were pretty good."