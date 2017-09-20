Even they can't believe it's been 10 years!
E! News' Jason Kennedy is sitting down with the Kardashian-Jenner family for an exclusive interview about a decade of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So did the clan know the E! series would be a hit before they started filming back in 2007?
"I don't think we even imagined it would go on beyond one season," Kim Kardashian admits.
"Kourtney and I didn't care," Khloe Kardashian revealed. "Kourtney and I were like fully in the store, she was in Smooch, I was in DASH. And we were literally told we'll film around the stores to make you guys comfortable. We did not care."
Kim added, "To promote the stores and we thought it would be good for business. That's what I said to get them to want to do it."
"And when Kim was mad at us one day she said, ‘I'm gonna call TMZ and tell them to tell people never to shop at DASH!'" Kourtney Kardashian laughed.
Jason reminded the girls of an event they attended years and years ago at a casino just outside of L.A. Not as glamorous as the world renowned galas they attend today.
"See, we went to the opening of a casino at the 5 freeway. Look at us now!" Khloe laughed.
So what's the secret to handling such massive success? Watch the clip to find out!
