"OK this is the trippiest thing I've ever seen in my life!"

Taylor Swift is giving us another behind the scenes look at her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. In this video, posted on YouTube, Swift shows us how "Taylor Mountain" came to be.

In the music video, Swift comes face to face with her "former selves" from her past videos and various Swift eras. In this behind the scenes vid, we get to see Swift's reaction to meeting her former selves.