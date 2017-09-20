After making their statements, Bloom opened the floor to questions. When asked what the date was that Hart and her client were together, Bloom said it was "approximately a month ago in Las Vegas." Later when asked how long Sabbag and Hart were together, Bloom responded, "It was briefly about a month ago."

Bloom said that she doesn't believe in lie detector tests but, "We will be talking to law enforcement immediately because that's what crime victims should do and I will be going with Montia to talk to law enforcement."

When asked if Hart had reached out to her client, Bloom told reporters "not recently," but that there "have been discussions in the past." The topic then comes up about sex tapes and Bloom is asked if it is her belief that there are sex tapes out there.

Bloom replied, "Well, we have seen online the same thing that many of you have seen, which are very disturbing images that appear to be of Montia with Kevin Hart about a month ago in Las Vegas and she had nothing to do with it. She did not consent to it."