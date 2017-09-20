Olivia Munn Had to Pay Up for Her Cameo in Ocean's Eight

To be in Ocean's Eight, Olivia Munn had to dip into her wallet.

The actress is slated to be in the upcoming all-female spin-off sequel, but as she clarified to host Julia Cunningham on Entertainment Weekly Radio, don't expect her to be in every scene.

"I'm not really in Ocean's Eight," she said. "I had a cameo in Ocean's Eight." While her screen time may be brief, the star still had to pay up for her performance in the film. As she noted during the interview, she's been asked a lot about the film in interviews recently and had to fess up.

"It actually cost me money to be part of Ocean's Eight," she quipped. "I paid a lot of money to have to basically spread the word that I'm not in Ocean's Eight."