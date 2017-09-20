Olivia Munn Had to Pay Up for Her Cameo in Ocean's Eight

TheImageDirect.com
To be in Ocean's Eight, Olivia Munn had to dip into her wallet.
The actress is slated to be in the upcoming all-female spin-off sequel, but as she clarified to host Julia Cunningham on Entertainment Weekly Radio, don't expect her to be in every scene.
"I'm not really in Ocean's Eight," she said. "I had a cameo in Ocean's Eight." While her screen time may be brief, the star still had to pay up for her performance in the film. As she noted during the interview, she's been asked a lot about the film in interviews recently and had to fess up.
"It actually cost me money to be part of Ocean's Eight," she quipped. "I paid a lot of money to have to basically spread the word that I'm not in Ocean's Eight."
According to Munn, she will appear in the movie's Met Gala scene. As is customary of the annual May event, celebrities from all corners of Hollywood attend in their most fashion-forward ensembles, so Munn followed suit.
"They were like, 'Do your own glam,'" she recalled of the film team's instructions. "I got the dress...all that and then you submit the bills for it because 'I'm part of your movie.'" However, that was not the case this time around.
"They're like, 'Oh, no. The bills come right back to you,'" she quoted. While she may have had to part with the some cash for a designer dress, Munn has found the silver lining.
"I'm gonna go on the press junkets with them," she said of her fellow co-stars. "As long as I can be hanging out with…well, that cast—I'm just as excited as everybody else."
The film features megawatt stars like Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna and Mindy Kaling. While some critics have questioned the success of an all-female spin-off, Munn had a few words of her own for the naysayers.
"It's really obnoxious that if there's a female lead or a female director, it's like, 'You got one more shot,'" she commented. "No, we don't!"