Every comedian flops from time to time, but Kevin James and Jimmy Fallon did so literally (and intentionally) during a pratfall contest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
While appearing as a guest on the show, James agreed to compete against Fallon for best pratfall and take turns doing their top tumbles in a variety of categories. The duo went head to head tripping up and down the stairs, struggling to refill a water cooler and spilling red wine and spaghetti and meatballs over diners dressed in white attire. Fallon's announcer Steve Higgins moderated the competition and the show's band The Roots rated each fall.
Each comedian brought his A-game. The Tonight Show host did a somersault after rolling down the stairs in the first round, which James called a "strong finish." The King of Queens star also broke the handle off of the water cooler after wrestling with it in the second round.
"That is unbelievable what just went down," Fallon said after watching his guest's performance. He responded by chugging the water in the cooler when it was his turn.
Both funny men had a strong finish and ended up breaking tables while falling during their service of spaghetti and meatballs.
Still, it was James who ended up being the winner. The Kevin Can Wait actor got on his knees, held his winning trophy in the air and yelled "I love you, mom!" in celebration of his victory.
The rest of James' time on the show seemed less painful. During his interview with Fallon, James talked about his family's trip to Montauk and the interpretive dance he and his Kevin Can Wait co-star Leah Remini performed during a Billy Joel concert.
Watch the video to see the full competition.
