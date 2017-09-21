How Abby Lee Miller Is Celebrating Her First Birthday Behind Bars

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Elsa Hosk

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Olivia Newton-John, Facebook

Olivia Newton-John Talks Second Fight With Breast Cancer on Today: "I'm Not Going to Be One of Those Statistics"

America's Got Talent, Darci Lynne Farmer

America's Got Talent Winner Darci Lynne Farmer Has Big (And Cute) Plans for Her Prize Money

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

This year's birthday for Abby Lee Miller is going to be one she won't forget.

As the Dance Moms star marks her 51st birthday today, she won't be having a lavish party with family or a competition with her students from the Abby Lee Dance Company.

Instead, Abby Lee will continue her one-year sentence at the FCI Victorville prison in California.

More than two months after the reality star checked in, E! News has learned visiting has been suspended at the facility until further notice. In other words, the Lifetime star won't be having any special guests.

In addition, we've learned the menu for today and spoiler alert: It doesn't include cake and candles.

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

Abby Lee Miller

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Breakfast will consist of fruit, skim milk, bread and jelly. As for lunch, inmates can receive a beverage, dessert/fruit, whole wheat bread, carrots, macaroni & cheese and your choice between chicken or PB&J.

To end the day, dinner includes the choice of roast beef or BBQ tofu with mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and a beverage.

"I made lots of mistakes—the number one mistake being trusting other people with my money," Abby Lee previously shared in a tearful sit-down interview titled Abby Tells All. "I made bad decisions. I'm not denying that I made bad decisions. I'm not this horrible, evil person! I just made mistakes and I was stupid."

She continued, "And I thought because you're paying everybody back, it doesn't matter—the rules don't matter. But the rules matter. There are rules for a reason."

Photos

Reality TV's Biggest Scandals

While it's too soon to tell if any of the Dance Moms cast will be spreading birthday wishes on social media, this season has featured much of the mother-daughter duos upset with their instructor for leaving the dance studio for weeks at a time with little notice.

In this past week's episode alone, the veterans told Abby Lee that they would not continue dancing with her as she waited for her prison sentence to begin.

As for what could happen once her sentence is complete, the reality TV veteran recently teased what could be in store once she's a free woman.

"Someone's already called me to be there to start saying shoot. We're ready with cameras. We're ready to go," Abby explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I think I'll be ready to go. If worse comes to worse, I'm a good teacher. I'm good at what I do. I have an eye for detail. I can take a beginner kid that has never danced in their lives and I can teach them something or I can take a really advanced dancer and I can make them into a professional."

A new episode of Dance Moms airs October 3 at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.  

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

TAGS/ Abby Lee Miller , Apple News , Birthdays , , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.