Jessica Simpson Documents Daughter Maxwell's Picture Day at School

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

American Horror Story: Cult Episode 3: Killer Clowns? Chemical Trucks? What Is Going On??

Arya Starm, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Watch Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Dagger-Toss Like a Boss in Behind-the-Scenes Video

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The first day of school is always fun, but can we talk about picture day?!

Less than three weeks after Jessica Simpson chronicled her daughter's first day of school on Instagram, the fashion designer was able to celebrate another big moment in Maxwell Drew's days as a kindergartner.

In a new social media post, Jessica revealed her five-year-old's look for the yearbook.

"Picture Day #MAXIDREW," she shared with her 3.9 million followers. "#6amCurls."

Ashlee Simpson Ross was just one of the many fans who couldn't help but like the post and let out a few awwws in front of their screen.

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

For some fans, though, it may feel like yesterday when Maxwell was earning her preschool diploma. Back in June, Eric Johnson's leading lady shared photos from her special ceremony that included a graduation gown.

"Spread your wings and prepare to fly for you have become a butterfly  #kindergartenherewecome #MAXIDREW," Jessica shared. "Someone is excited for kindergarten! How do all you moms do it? I need help."

Ultimately, Jessica isn't alone! Many parents are experiencing a fresh start to a new school year. Luckily for us, they are sharing photos in our gallery below.

Maxwell Drew Johnson

Instagram

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson's Daughter

Maxwell Drew showed off her "6 a.m. curls" during picture day at school. 

Prince William, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Royal Photographer

Prince William & Prince George

Stepping in for pregnant Kate Middleton, the beloved royal accompanies his 4-year-old son to his very first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London. 

Jennifer Lopez, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony's Twins

The musically talented co-parents twin's Max and Emme start off fourth grade in matching uniforms. 

Article continues below

Vanessa Lachey, Instagram

Instagram

Vanessa & Nick Lachey's Kids

Camden, 4, and Brooklyn Lachey, 2, rock their pre-school entrance in style!

Jessica Simpson, Instagram

Instagram

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson's Daughter

Mini-me alert! 5-year-old Maxwell Drew is all smiles before heading into kindergarten. 

Cash Warren, Instagram

Instagram

Jessica Alba & Cash Warren's Daughters

With baby No. 3 on the way, it's safe to say these celeb parents are cherishing every moment with Honor and Haven

Article continues below

Kelly Ripa, Instagram

Instagram

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son

All grown up! The daytime talk show host can't believe 14-year-old Joaquin is starting high school, writing, "How is the newborn baby a freshman in high school???? HOW???"

Jamie Lynn Spears, Instagram

Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter

The former child star and country singer's 9-year-old little girl, Maddie Aldrige, strikes a pose ahead of fourth grade.

Kendra Wilkinson, Instagram

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson & Hank Baskett's Kids

"2nd day of 2nd grade. GO HANK GO!" the former Playboy model captioned this snapshot of 7-year-old Hank Jr. and 3-year-old Alijah

Article continues below

Sarah Jessica Parker, Instagram

Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick's Daughters

The Sex and the City alum sends 8-year-old daughters Marion and Tabitha off to third grade with a heartwarming photo. 

Casey Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Casey Wilson's Son

"Every single emotion pouring forth!!!" the actress captioned this pic of her little guy Max eager to start preschool. 

Jodie Sweetin, Instagram

Instagram

Jodie Sweetin's Daughters

The Fuller House star is so proud of Zoie and Beatrix, writing, "Happy first day of school to these two awesome little ladies!! I am so proud of them! Although, I can't believe they're in 4th and 2nd grade!! How did that happen?! #momlife"

Article continues below

Katherine Heigl, Instagram

Instagram

Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelley's Daughter

Time flies when it's time to go back to school! Just ask Heigl's 8-year-old, Nancy Leigh

Just remember parents, it will be holiday break in no time. And for some moms and dads, you'll be counting down the days until school is back in session again.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , Celeb Kids , Kids , VG , School , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.