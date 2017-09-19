The first day of school is always fun, but can we talk about picture day?!

Less than three weeks after Jessica Simpson chronicled her daughter's first day of school on Instagram, the fashion designer was able to celebrate another big moment in Maxwell Drew's days as a kindergartner.

In a new social media post, Jessica revealed her five-year-old's look for the yearbook.

"Picture Day #MAXIDREW," she shared with her 3.9 million followers. "#6amCurls."

Ashlee Simpson Ross was just one of the many fans who couldn't help but like the post and let out a few awwws in front of their screen.