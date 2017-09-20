And for those of you who are still worried about getting used to a new Reggie, Charles wants you to know that he's doing his absolute best.

"I'm gonna give my best work that I can to the role of Reggie, Melton says. "I understand if you're a little apprehensive, but you know, I'm going to do Reggie a service, an honor, you know, ‘cause historically he's an iconic character, so I'm going to do my best so hopefully I'm going to stop getting the #notmyreggie comments."

While those comments--which Melton says he's gotten a ton of on Twitter--are hurtful, he's trying not to let it bother him.

"You really don't react to it," he says of dealing with online hate. "I mean you just, no matter how good things are, or how bad things could be, there's always going to be negativity or something like that going on, and you just gotta, you know, embrace it I guess. But don't let it dictate kind of like how you're going to live."