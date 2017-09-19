Sterling K. Brown and His Wife Make Us Believe in Love

All eyes were on Sterling K. Brown after he won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards Sunday night, but his eyes were on someone else...
His wife of 10 years, Ryan Michelle Bathe.
The This Is Us actor spent the hours leading up to his big night gushing over how beautiful his wife looked, and once they hit the red carpet, he only continued to praise her.
Unfortunately, he was played off by music during his acceptance speech and didn't get a chance to thank Bathe. However, he was able to more than make up for it after continuing his speech backstage.
But Brown and Bathe's adorable romance goes far beyond red carpets, cameras and spotlights...
The couple met before the fame and success, dating in college and getting married in 2007. Now, they have two sons together.
But more than family and marital vows, these two really appear to be genuine soulmates. In fact, they make us believe in true love.
This couple isn't afraid to show just how much they love each other with some PDA!
Last year, Brown revealed on Live With Kelly and Ryan that Bathe started crowning while the two of them were at home. Brown had to help deliver the baby himself and the couple welcomed a healthy baby boy named Andrew.
In all of their pictures together, it's clear that they're so in love with each other.
While some couples can shy away from posing on the red carpet together, this couple always gives us the stunning pics we want!
The duo post super sweet messages to each other on social media. While watching his wife get ready for the 2017 Emmys, Brown posted a video of her with the caption, "Don't hurt 'em, Bird! #emmys2017 How can it get any better than this?"
At last year's show, Bathe wrote a message to her husband on Instagram saying, "At the big dance with my love. You deserve all of this Sterling Brown!"
During the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, E! News' Giuliana Rancic asked Bathe if her husband had prepared a speech in case he won that evening. Bathe replied, "Girl, you know I would tell you the tea. My husband is prepared for every eventuality."
After hearing Bathe's response, Brown replied, "That's my wife!"
When it comes to their relationship, this couple isn't afraid to talk about the ups and downs. During the red carpet of the 2017 Emmys, the couple talked to E! News about why they don't rehearse together.
"Sterling and I have been in the game for a long time," Bathe said. "We go back to college. We've learned that there are certain minefields and pitfalls in our relationship, like a slalom, we just move right past them. Rehearsing together is one of those things.
