The Blacklist Premiere Sneak Peek: What Happens Now That Red's Secret Is Out?

by Lauren Piester |

The season four finale was a major one for The Blacklist, finally confirming a long-held theory that Red (James Spader) is, in fact, Elizabeth Keene's (Megan Boone) father. (We knew it!!) 

So...what does that mean? Apparently, according to this exclusive premiere sneak peek, nothing good for the task force now that there's a new FBI director whose first order of business is to review all of the bureau's special operations. 

While it may be bad enough that Red's entire empire is gone, it's worse that now there may be a "perception problem" thanks to the reality of his relationship with Liz. 

"There was a DNA test between Reddington and Keene, and it's only a matter of time before I have to disclose the results of that test," Cooper (Harry Lennix) explains to his confused agents. "Raymond Reddington's her father." 

Cue the shock! 

In happier, less complicated but also possibly more complicated news, Samar (Mozhan Marno) and Aram's (Amir Arison) relationship is definitely and delightfully a thing. The clip starts with a steamy makeout sesh in the elevator that gets quickly interrupted by the opening of the elevator doors, with Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) right on the other side. 

Secret coworker romances are just the best (on TV)! This is going to be fun. 

The Blacklist premieres Wednesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)

