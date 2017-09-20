Glitter Eye Shadow & Other Fun Makeup You Can Wear After Halloween

Branded: Halloween Makeup

Curating your makeup bag is a task you take very seriously.

And why shouldn't it be? After all, you do drop a pretty penny on its contents. Whether you're partial to drugstore beauty products or the high-end department store kind, one thing's for sure. You're going to need to invest in a few new staples if you plan to pull off a killer Halloween makeup look.

Maybe you just need red hot lipstick to complete your vampire costume. Or maybe you're on the hunt for some serious glitter eye shadow to bring you fairy princess look to life. Trust us: What you plan on dressing up as is important, but not as important as the makeup you buy and will continue to use well past the 31st of October.

Shop our picks below! 

Branded: Halloween Makeup

Matte Red Lipstick

Lime Crime Metallic Velvetine Lipstick, $22

Temporary Hair Color

Lime Crime Unicorn Hair in Moonchild, $16

Gold Glitter

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Cosmetic Glitter, $15

Moondust Eyeshadow

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow, $21

Thick & Full Lashes

Sephora Collection False Eyelashes, $10

 

Neon Green Eyeshadow

Face Stockholm Matte Eyeshadow, $20

Glitter Lip Gloss

Dr. PAWPAW Limited Edition Red Sparkle Balm, $10

Pink Glitter

Make Up For Ever Glitters, $15

Baby Blue Eye Polish

RMS Beauty Eye Polish, $28

Iridescent Lip Gloss

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe, $18

Green Glitter

Face Stockholm Galaxy, $18

Highlighter Gloss

Victoria Beckham Estee Lauder Aura Gloss, $45

Mermaid Highlighter

Lime Crime Hi-Lite Mermaids, $28

Metallic Lipstick

Kat Von D Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipstick, $22

Dramatic Lashes

Make Up For Ever Lash Show False Lashes, $18

Grunge Makeup Palette

Lime Crime Venus: The Grunge Palette, $35

Army Green Eyeshadow

Nars Single Eyeshadow in Night Porter, $26

Heavenly Highlighter

Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter, $32

Blood Red Shimmer

Rituel de Fille Ash & Ember Eye Shoot, $38

Neon Eyeliner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $22

Foil Finish Eyeshadow

Stila Magnificent Metals Foil Finish Eyeshadow, $32

Purple Lipstick

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $24

Bright Blue Eyeshadow

Jane Iredale Eye Gloss in Aqua Silk, $16

Eye Gloss

Kevyn Aucoin the Exotique Diamond Gloss, $38

Pastel Eyeliner

By Terry Stylo Blackstar 3-in-1 Eyeliner Eye Shadow, $30

Into it? We thought you'd say so.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

