Jessie James Decker Pulls Fake Butt Implants Prank on Eric Decker in Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek Clip

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Dakota Johnson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev, DWTS

Nikki Bella Reveals How Much Weight She's Already Lost on Dancing With the Stars

Brie Bella, Total Bellas 203

Brie Bella Wants to Throw Nikki Bella a "Woman Empowerment" Party Since She'll Never Have Children

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Will Eric Decker pass the test? 

Jessie James Decker loves to pull a good prank, especially when it comes to pulling the wool over her husband's eyes. On this week's episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie decides to use her brother John James' girlfriend Ali to pull one over on Eric. 

"We thought the fake butt would be funny because it's subtle but it also cracks open a lot of eggs," Jessie jokes about their decision to stuff Ali's shorts. "Is he gonna look at Ali's butt? Is he even gonna notice her big booty? If he notices it right away, why is he looking at Ali's butt?"

Watch

Are Jessie & Eric's Children Following In Their Footsteps?

Jessie James Decker, Eric and Jessie 303

E!

Turns out, Eric only has eyes for Jessie! "He doesn't even notice the butt. He doesn't even look," Jessie explains. So she upped her game by asking Eric to look at her nails, which she places right above Ali's assets. 

"You put some socks in there?" Eric asks upon noticing Ali's larger backside. "Are those the butt implants?" But Jessie didn't go through this much trouble just to spill the beans right away. "What?" Ali and Jessie ask. "You're embarrassing her," Jessie tells Eric. "I don't know what's going on right now," Eric shares. "That's a balanced booty you got there."

Figuring the jig is up, John wants to know if Eric really had no idea. "Be honest, how long did it take you to notice? Be honest," John asks. "A long time," Eric assures him. "On a scale of 1 to 10, this prank I'd give about a one and a half. Poorly executed," Eric tells his wife. Better luck next time!

Watch the hilarious moment in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Eric And Jessie , E! Shows , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Couples , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.