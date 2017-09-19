Nicole Kidman's Skin-Care Tips Involve Sunscreen and Smiles

No matter how hard you try, you cannot avoid aging, and according to Nicole Kidman, you shouldn't try to.

The Big Little Lies actress, who recently turned 50, is using her new title as an ambassador for Neutrogena to address the pressure that women, in and out of Hollywood, feel to look young.

"You want to have beautiful, healthy-looking skin and that's what I think most women would desire," the red carpet pro told E! News. "And, as much as we talk about anti-aging, it's more that I want to feel vibrant."