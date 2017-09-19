Fiercer Than Ever! Watch Kim Kardashian and Fam Recreate the Keeping Up Season One Opening Credits 10 Years Later
Things are getting heated!
Ryan Phillippe has found himself at the center of some controversy this week. The actor and father of three has a $1 million lawsuit on his hands filed against him by ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt. The Playboy model is claiming assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress from the Shooter star.
Ryan's camp released a statement and has denied any wrongdoing on his part. However, Ryan's ex-fiancée Paulina Slagster, who dated the actor from 2011 until their breakup in 2016, took to twitter on Monday night to tweet a cryptic message. "......when there's smoke...." Paulina tweeted.
What do these allegations mean for Ryan and his family? And what does his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon think of it?
