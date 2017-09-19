There was just one problem: Manson didn't agree to have his face appear on the T-shirt.

"I ran into him in some fancy bar where a lot of celebrities—a word that I despise—go. I saw a little girl in a pink hoodie with blond hair, and it turns out to be Bieber," Manson told Billboard. "I sit down, and I say, ‘Hey, so you wore my shirt and everything onstage.' He was one of those touchy people that hit you when they talk, and he comes up to about dick height. Then he goes, ‘I made you relevant again.'"

Manson also told Consequence of Sound that Bieber "was a real piece of s--t in the way he had the arrogance to say that."

However, he said the situation didn't end up being a legal battle.

"It was nice though that I didn't have to sue his company for making the shirts that he wore with his name and my face on it," he told Billboard. "They were very much like, 'We know we're wrong here; just take as many dollars as you want.''"