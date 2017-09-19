Halle Berry Makes Her Relationship With Alex Da Kid Instagram Official

Halle Berry is updating her relationship status.
The actress posted a photo of herself with British music producer Alex Da Kid on Instagram Tuesday. "My balance," she wrote alongside the pic, which Alex Da Kid also shared on his social media accounts with a similar caption.
This is the duo's first post together, but a source tells E! News that couple has been together for two months. "They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry," the source tells us.
A second source also confirms that the couple has been together for a "few months." The insider also tells E! News that the duo was spotted at Los Angeles restaurant Il Cielo over the summer.
This is the first time Berry has shared a new love in her life since finalizing her divorce from Olivier Martinez in Dec. 2016. Berry filed for divorce from Martinez in Oct. 2015 after two years of marriage and the duo released a joint statement about their split.
"It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce," the statement read. "We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children's privacy as we go through this difficult period."
Martinez and Berry have a son together, three-year-old Maceo. Berry also has a nine-year-old daughter, Nahla, with whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry.