Gigi Hadid is all about that rock ‘n roll.
The ultimate California girl took her third and highly anticipated collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger across the pond to close out London Fashion week, and the collection got an upgrade fit for the scene. Held at the iconic Roadhouse music venue—a concert space that has seen performances from the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix—the TommyNow show featured rebellious, ‘90s-inspired pieces that meet at the intersection of grunge and prep.
The best part? Everything is available for purchase now.
Gigi opened the show with a plaid, punk-inspired overcoat that could've come right off a Camden Town local. Little sis Bella Hadid followed in an oversized black hoodie paired with knee-high socks and fingerless gloves. Models like Jourdan Dunn rocked black knit beanies with "Gigi x Tommy" embroidered across the front in the kind of font that's bringing us back to our Hot Topic days.
Are you feeling that grunge vibe yet?
Still, there were floor-length floral dusters and ponchos in more classic shades of those Tommy Hilfiger blues and reds that would fit in as much at a summer picnic as they would at a David Bowie concert. Velvet trenches, embellished denim jackets and leather shorts were staples of the show. The beauty looks also hit on the Rock Circus theme, with simple, middle-parted hair that almost looked—fittingly—greasy, and a heavy cat eye for makeup.
With the hats and tees starting from about $60, there are affordable finds in this collection if you're ready to set your inner rocker chick free.
There were also men's pieces from Hilfiger Edition featured (and with Anwar Hadid hitting the runway after his sisters, this was officially a family affair), with complementary looks featuring puffer jackets and textured zip-ups.
Scroll through to see every look from the TommyNow show below!
Bella's sweatshirt said it all: "Gigi Hadid Tommy Live Tour 2017." The design duo is breaking industry rules by going beyond the runway and creating a fashion experience, instead of just a show.
Absorbing it all from the stylishly star-studded front row (and maybe even stopping for a veggie burger) were celebs like Poppy Delevingne, Hailey Baldwin and Cameron Dallas. The event was also peppered with the next-gen models already taking the fashion world by storm, including Lottie Moss and Kim Turnbull.