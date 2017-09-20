Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have called it quits after 10 years.

E! News can confirm the Hollywood couple decided to officially split as Bilson is living full-time in Los Angeles while Christensen is in Toronto.

"Yes, they are officially done within the last few weeks," a high school friend of Bilson told E! News exclusively. "It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems. They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple."

"They have very different lifestyles and interests," the source said. "Rachel is very social and likes to hang out with friends. Hayden is reclusive and off the grid. She accepted that for a long time, but sometimes it was a lot to handle. Hayden can gets depressed and is extremely neurotic and it was bringing her down. She felt like she wanted something different and easier. She tried to make it work for years but just got tired of this being her life."

"They've been on the outs for a couple of months," another source told Us Weekly, which first reported the breakup. "They are completely, officially done."