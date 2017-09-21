Kendall Jenner is revealing her "toughest" moment from the last 10 years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I landed from Hong Kong to London, I landed in London and the first text that popped into my phone was from Kim and it had said, ‘Lamar passed away.' And I immediately started sobbing on the plane," the super model says in this preview clip from Sunday's KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. "Then I got the next text came through saying, ‘OK, actually he's OK. He's alive but he's not doing well.' So that's why I was so upset because I wanted to be there to be able to say goodbye."