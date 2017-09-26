2017 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Nominations

One of Latin music's biggest nights is almost here!

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards and the list includes a diverse group of established artists and also many newcomers. Leading the list this year is Residente with nine nominations, Maluma with seven, Shakirawith six, and Kevin Jiménez ADG, Juanes, and Mon Laferte with five each.

In addition to the top nominees, several artists and technical professionals received four nominations each: Rafa Arcaute (producer and engineer), Tom Coyne (engineer), Luis Fonsi, Vicente García, Nicky Jam, Natalia Lafourcade, Danay Suarez, and Daddy Yankee.

The 2017 Latin Grammy Awards go live on Nov. 16 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will broadcast on Univision from 8-11PM ET.