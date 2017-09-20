After 7 Years, Sam Waterston Returns as Jack McCoy for Law & Order: SVU Guest Role

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Dakota Johnson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Netflix's October 2017 Titles: What's New and What's Leaving? Say Hello to Stranger Things Season 2

Will & Grace

Rejoice, You Can Now Binge-Watch Every Episode of Will & Grace For the First Time Ever

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sam Waterston, Law &amp;amp; Order

NBC

Doink doink: Law & Order: SVU is getting an infusion of the mothership Law & Order when Sam Waterston guest stars in season 19.

He joins previously announced new and returning SVU players Brooke Shields, Dean Winters and Philip Winchester.

Waterston played attorney Jack McCoy from 1994-2010 on the original Law & Order series. He last played the character on SVU in the 2010 episode "Torch." He's appeared on SVU two other times, in 2000 and 2007.  Waterston also played Jack McCoy on Law & Order: Trial By Jury in 2005.

Photos

Mariska Hargitay's Law and Order: SVU Hair Through the Years

Law &amp;amp; Order: SVU, Law and Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

NBC

Since the original Law & Order ended, Waterston has kept busy with film and TV roles including The Newsroom and Miss Sloane. He currently stars opposite Martin Sheen, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in Netflix's comedy Grace and Frankie where he plays Sol, the ex-husband to Tomlin's Frankie and husband to Sheen's Robert.

In August 2017, Law & Order mastermind Dick Wolf, who was on hand to promote Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, revealed the rumored Law & Order revival was pretty much stalled. It's "nowhere" Wolf said.

"I mean it's a nice thing to think about occasionally," he told press at the 2017 TCA summer press tour. "I would be very surprised if we went back."

Law & Order: SVU premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ 2017 Fall TV Preview , Law And Order: Special Victims Unit , Law And Order , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.