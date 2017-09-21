Kourtney's Numb Lip, Khloe Goes to Jail, Todd Kraines & More: Watch the Kardashians React to Iconic Keeping Up Moments!
Oh, these two!
In this sneak peek from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special, Ryan Seacrest puts exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in the hot seat to hopefully get to the bottom of their complex relationship.
"She's like the only person I've ever loved in my life," the 33-year-old father of three confesses. "I think she's cute and stuff." Aww!
But it's not all warm and fuzzy as the TV host dives in further to get the really juicy information. "Do you still hit on her?" Ryan asks.
"Yeah, I try to f--k her like once a week," Scott replies (kind of) jokingly.
Ryan then wonders if there's ever a chance for the co-parents to rekindle their romance and get back together. "Is the door's closed?" he asks.
"The debauchery that's gone on has definitely closed the doors several, you know, billion times," Kourtney replies. However, Scott is quick to chime in, "But it's been back open."
Ryan then asks Scott, "But do you think you conduct yourself in a way that is trying to keep that door open?"
"He does for a time period," Kourtney says. "He can't be consistent."
But Scott has a different opinion on the situation. "Here's the thing, every time I become too good of a person, she stops loving me because she fell in love with a guy who was a little bit f--ked up," he explains.
"No, that's not true," Kourtney counters.
"100 percent!" Scott says. "I treat you like royalty, you don't say hello to me. I spit in your face, you're like, 'Hey, babe!'"
