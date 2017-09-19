Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Leah Remini's Scientology Claims

Serena Williams Pens Emotional Letter of Admiration to Her Mom: "Thank You for Being the Role Model I Needed"
Jada Pinkett Smith is shutting down Leah Remini's claims that she's a member of the Church of Scientology.
In case you missed it, in her book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, Remini recalled a strange moment in which Tom Cruise threw a party and asked his A-list guests to take part in a game of hide-and-go-seek.
"At first I thought he was joking," Remini wrote. "But, no, he literally wanted to play hide-and-seek with a bunch of grown-ups in what was probably close to a 7,000-square-foot house on almost three full acres of secluded land."
One of the guests included Smith, who had a different version of the story when she joined Watch What Happens Live in July. Smith assured viewers that all their kids were involved, and Cruise was simply trying to make it a fun time for everyone.
However, just a few days ago, Remini said Smith lied, claiming the Girls Trip actress is a member of the Church of Scientology.
Neilson Barnard/Noam Galai/Getty Images
"I know Jada's in. I know Jada's in. She's been in Scientology a long time," Remini told The Daily Beast. "I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time."
The school Remini is referencing was the New Village Leadership Academy in Calabasas, Calif., which shut down in 2013. It was largely funded by Will and Jada Smith, who also had a hand in hiring most of the staff—many of whom were Scientologists.
Though the Hollywood power couple vowed the school was secular, it promoted the teaching method of of "Study Technology," a highly scrutinized practice devised by the founder of Scientology.
"I had hoped that she had left [Scientology], but this was the tell-tale sign that she was still in," Remini told The Daily Beast regarding Smith's hide-and-seek comments. "That was untrue. Bulls--t. There were no kids there. I was like, 'OK, alright, you're gonna do that? More power to ya.'"
Now, Smith is speaking out for the first time to address Remini's comments, taking to Twitter to shut her down.
I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017
"I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish," she began the series of tweets. "I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim. I have read the Bhagavad Gita... but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist."
Finally she concluded, "I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist. I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.NO ONE ELSE can hold that power."
E! News also reached out to the Church of Scientology who referred us to their statement on www.leahreminiaftermath.com.