"I am back and of course the haters know I'm here," NeNe Leakes says in The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 trailer. Bloop! There it is.

NeNe makes her triumphant return to the show that launched her to fame, her first full-time season since season seven. She appeared in season eight, but was absent from season nine, but she's not the only familiar face returning to the ATL fold. Kim Zolciak-Biermann will recur on the show. Kim left the show in season five and returned for a guest appearance in season nine.