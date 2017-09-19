Trump continues, "It was a very challenging, emotional time for me because I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent or as an entrepreneur and as an executive. And I had had such easy pregnancies that in some way the juxtaposition hit me even harder."

When Dr. Oz asks Trump why she's willing to to talk about something as personal as postpartum depression now, she says she didn't know that she was.

"Well I didn't know that I was," Trump laughs. "But you asked me a question and...it's incredibly important and look I consider myself a very hard-charging person, I am ambitious, I'm passionate, I'm driven, but this is something that affects parents all over the country."