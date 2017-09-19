Serena Williams Pens Emotional Letter of Admiration to Her Mom: "Thank You for Being the Role Model I Needed"
Ivanka Trump is opening about motherhood.
The 35-year-old sits down for an interview with Dr. Oz on this Thursday's episode of The Dr. Oz Show and discusses her struggles with postpartum depression. Trump has three children with her husband Jared Kushner and during her interview with Dr. Oz, she reveals that with each of her three children she had "some level" of postpartum depression.
"With each of my three children I had some level of postpartum," Trump says. When Dr. Oz asks her to clarify what she means, Trump confirms she's talking about postpartum "depression."
Trump continues, "It was a very challenging, emotional time for me because I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent or as an entrepreneur and as an executive. And I had had such easy pregnancies that in some way the juxtaposition hit me even harder."
When Dr. Oz asks Trump why she's willing to to talk about something as personal as postpartum depression now, she says she didn't know that she was.
"Well I didn't know that I was," Trump laughs. "But you asked me a question and...it's incredibly important and look I consider myself a very hard-charging person, I am ambitious, I'm passionate, I'm driven, but this is something that affects parents all over the country."
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
In another part of the interview, Dr. Oz talks to Trump about working in the White House for her father, Donald Trump.
"There's some who created a narrative that you should be a voice of moderation," Dr. Oz says and asks her how she responds to that idea.
"Well I think that my role, and anyone who works for the President of the United States, their role is to inform, advise and then ultimately execute," she says. "So I'm not the decision maker. I have my views and I share them candidly and as a daughter I have the latitude to do that, but I also respect the process and my father is now president and the American people elected him based on his agenda and my job isn't to undermine that agenda, it's to embrace the areas where there's commonality and there are so many areas."
She continues, "I'm deeply passionate about fueling the growth of women entrepreneurs, I'm deeply passionate about supporting America working families. So I feel privileged that he's given me the platform to push areas and push issues that are aligned with his agenda. Where I disagree with the agenda, I'll share it with him quietly but I don't view it as my obligation to moderate and I don't think anyone working for a sitting president should see themselves in that capacity."
You can watch the entire interview this Thursday, Sept. 21 on The Dr. Oz Show.