When asked why the company decided to exercise that clause, O'Reilly said a "sponsored boycott" set up by "the radical left group" Media Matters "unsettled some people at Fox News."

Before his termination, O'Reilly faced allegations of sexual harassment. A New York Times article published in early April claimed that Fox News and its parent company 21st Century Fox had reached settlements totaling approximately $13 million with five women who had accused O'Reilly of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

O'Reilly told Lauer that his termination was a "business decision" and he stood by his claims that he did not do anything wrong.

"In 42 years, alright, I've been in this business. I've worked for 12 companies. Not one time did I have any interaction with HR, any complaints filed against me," O'Reilly told the Today host.