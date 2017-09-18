They always do it big in Texas and proposals are no exception!
On tonight's Real Housewives of Dallas, viewers may have tuned in expecting a whole lot of drama. What they may not have seen coming was a surprise engagement.
While visiting the State Fair of Texas, LeeAnne Locken and her boyfriend Rich Emberlin were playing a carnival game when an unexpected box appeared behind a popped balloon.
What's inside you may ask? How about a giant engagement ring.
"You did it in my home turf. That's the best prize I've won at a carnival ever," LeeAnne shared after saying yes. "I love you."
The proposal occurred at a special place for the Bravo star who spent much of her childhood growing up at the carnival. As for that new piece of bling, it's bigger than LeeAnne ever imagined.
"He did perfect," she revealed to Bravo's The Daily Dish after the episode aired. "I've always said I love a marquise [ring] because I think it makes your fingers look really pretty and long. And then I wanted two hearts, a heart on either side, his heart and my heart. And he nailed it. He knocked it out of the park. It was beyond my wildest dreams."
While the proposal was filmed last September, the couple managed to keep it a secret from fans. In fact, LeeAnne often times chose not to wear the engagement ring in public to ensure everyone would find out when the show airs.
With the pair now able to celebrate their engagement in public, talk of wedding planning is already underway. In fact, there's already a goal to have a summer ceremony next year.
"I really don't want a huge wedding. I want something small and intimate. The people who are at the wedding 100 percent believe in this relationship and will have a lot of involvement," LeeAnne shared with People. "I don't even want a solo honeymoon! I want a bunch of couples, and we all go away to Ibiza for a weekend or something. It's really a celebration."
She added, "My friends have gone through this struggle with me, and I feel like this is a celebration they deserve to enjoy too."
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!
Real Housewives of Dallas airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. only on Bravo.