It's that time of year again!

The leaves are changing (in places other than LA). Bachelor mansion is dormant (for now). And of course, we got that Pumpkin Spice pumping through our veins like it is literally our life blood. It's also one of two times per year that celebs strap on their flexible heels and hit the dance floor to entertain us in a variety of styles, from tango to jive to whatever style is closest to the best move they can already do.

That's right, it's time for Dancing with the Stars. Specifically, it's time for night one of Dancing with the Stars, during which we find out for the first time whether or not those stars can, in fact, dance.

And it turns out that many of them can! Sure, there's some questionable footwork out there, but nothing that a little more rehearsal can't help. All in all, it was a very good time. Like, really good. Let's get down to it!