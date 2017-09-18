E! News: How much does Janet weigh in on the costumes? How involved is she in the process?

RB: She's 120 percent involved in it, from the dancers to the band to everybody. She's involved in every little aspect of everything. With the clothes, it's the same. When we do fittings, we first do all the fittings with the dancers and full fittings with hair and makeup and wardrobe, then we'll tweak and be like let's change the length of the hair on the dancers for example, and she's involved in ALL of it. Every little part.

E! News: Tell us about the sketching process.

RB: I'll lay down the costumes on sketches to what we have discussed and I always keep in mind of adjustments needed for stage. She dances for two hours so it's a workout and she needs to be able to move properly in her wardrobe so we keep that in mind. Once the sketches are done and we start working on the clothes and adjusting them. That's a free-hand kind of thing where she is like "OK let's take this part out."